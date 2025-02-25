Historic McAffee House sold for $1, to be moved to Ball Ground

COBB COUNTY, GA — A house built in 1840 for Eliza and Robert McAffee, which served as a field hospital and general’s headquarters during the Civil War, will be moved from its original location on Bell’s Ferry Road and Barrett Parkway by its new owners.

The owners of the prime Cobb property wanted to tear down the McAffee House to make way for new development, but Executive Director Trevor Beemon of Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society says his group intervened.

Now the house has sold, for a single dollar, and will be restored as a residence by a couple in Ball Ground. Beemon says the couple, Brittany and Lee Lusk, have done restorations in the past. They will take the house and move it, up Highway 5 through Cobb and Cherokee counties, to its new and larger location in Ball Ground.

The move is expected to take place in mid-April.