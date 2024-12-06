Here is what to expect for Saturday’s SEC Championship game

Saturday is a big day in downtown Atlanta.

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas Longhorns for the second time this season, this time for the SEC title and a bye in the College Football playoffs

The game which kicks off at 4 p.m. is sold out.

Here is what you need to know.

All tickets will be digital for the game. Fans should familiarize themselves with the mobile ticketing process here. Fans with tickets can utilize express entry by registering for facial authentication. Information on registration can be found here.

Gates of Mercedes-Benz Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. ET for fans who arrive early.

Don’t get scammed! Fans should be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange here to purchase verified tickets.

Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot.

BAG POLICY

Only clear bags are permitted in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. and will be inspected.

Security screenings will be required for entry into the stadium and for admission into SEC FanFare at the World Congress Center.

Pom-poms or shakers must have paddle handles to be admitted into the stadium. Pom-poms or shakers with stick handles are prohibited for safety reasons.

DIGITAL PAYMENTS

Credit cards, debit cards and mobile payments, transactions take place faster and allows concessions and merchandise vendors to operate more efficiently for customers.

TRAFFIC

If going to the game, or just to the festivities, MARTA recommends taking one of the trains to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to avoid traffic. It says it will have extra courtesy officers and police at several stops. Extra trains will also be running between the Georgia World Congress Center and Five Points.

WEATHER

The weather will continue to be cold. According to 95.5 meteorologist Christina Edwards, another hard freeze is in the forecast for Saturday morning, but the temperature trend will head upwards Saturday afternoon.

The good news is that no rain is expected, and the sun should be prevalent throughout the day with highs in the 50s.

OTHER EVENTS

Dr. Pepper SEC Fanfare will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center featuring active booths, and activities as well as pep rallies. FanFare is free and open to the public on Friday from 1-7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday’s FanFare will begin with ESPN College Game Day broadcasting live from the GWCC from 9 a.m. to noon with Timothee Chalamet featured as guest picker.

Country music duo Dan + Shay will also perform from noon until 12;45.







