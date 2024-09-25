Helene updates: Metro Atlanta under tropical storm watch; several schools announce closures

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Helene strengthened into Hurricane Helene on Wednesday morning.

Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday in anticipation of the storm. President Joe Biden approved a “major disaster declaration” for FEMA to assist Georgia. The Georgia Emergency Management Association is encouraging everyone to have a plan and stay up to date through official weather updates. Several metro school districts have changed their plans for classes and after school activities for the remainder of the week.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards is forecasting Hurricane Helene to move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Expect heavy rain, strong winds as high as 50 miles per hour, and possible wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. Brief, spin up tornados along and east of the track of Helene are possible.

All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service is warning that rivers, creeks and other flood-prone locations may see flooding. They are forecasting between four and eight inches of rain.

2:30PM:

With the risk for significant flooding and Georgia in the path of Hurricane Helene, some school districts are changing their plans for classes, athletic events and after-school activities.

11:30AM:

Metro Atlanta is under a tropical storm watch

11:00AM:

With maximum sustained winds at 80 mile-per-hour winds, Helene has officially been classified as a hurricane. It is moving north-northwest at 10 miles per hour. It is forecast to be a Category 3 storm by Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, in the Gulf of Mexico.

