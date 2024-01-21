Hawks star Trae Young diagnosed with concussion after injury during Saturday’s game

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) holds his head after a fall in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young has been diagnosed with a concussion, according to the team.

Young left Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Atlanta with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter after taking a charge from Isaac Okoro.

Young was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow, stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25. He did not return after scoring 15 points.

The team’s athletic trainers and medical staff checked out Young and determined he suffered a concussion.

According to the NBA’s concussion policy, Young will have to complete a series of steps to show he is symptom-free before being allowed to return. It’s unclear how long this could take.

After Young left, the Hawks couldn’t mount a comeback and fell to the Cavs 116-95.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Hawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2024 Cox Media Group