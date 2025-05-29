Hartsfield-Jackson renames Cell Phone Lot to ‘Park and Wait’

ATLANTA — As of Thursday, May 29, the area once known as the Cell Phone Lot is now officially called the “Park and Wait Lot.” Airport officials say the change is meant to better clarify the lot’s purpose, a free, short-term parking space where drivers can wait in their vehicles for arriving passengers.

The renaming is part of a broader strategy to cut down on curbside congestion, which has become an increasing issue during busy travel periods.

Officials hope the clearer signage will encourage more drivers to use the lot instead of circling the airport or waiting at the curb.

New signs reflecting the updated name are already in place.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story