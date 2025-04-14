Hartsfield-Jackson International named world’s busiest airport again

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International has been ranked the world’s busiest airport once again.

In 2023, Hartsfield-Jackson International welcomed more than 108 million passengers, according to Airport Council International data. That is up from more than 104 million in 2023.

“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines,” ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci said. “These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity. As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.”

Experts analyzed data including accuracy and reliability in airport travel demand rankings.

“The busiest airport rankings provide an exclusive first look of global air traffic. Initial data may differ slightly when the full rankings are confirmed in July 2025, which are based on detailed information from over 2,700 airports worldwide,” ACI officials said.

Among the other busiest airports is Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.