Halloween: Will traffic be tricky or a treat? Here are the best, worst times to get on the roads

Halloween: Will traffic be tricky or a treat? GDOT puts out its traffic forecast (GDOT)

ATLANTA — With Halloween upon us, Georgia transportation officials are giving drivers, families and trick-or-treaters an early warning for what conditions on the road may be like.

To help ensure the roads remain safe instead of scary and that traffic is a treat instead of tricky, the Georgia Department of Transportation put out a Halloween Travel Forecast and a set of safety recommendations for drivers and pedestrians for the spooky night.

According to GDOT, Halloween is expected to bring out a large number of pedestrians both Thursday night and through the weekend.

To help travelers make it home and to the best neighborhoods for candy gathering, the department put out the following traffic forecast, with a focus on traffic from noon to 7 p.m.

Here are GDOT’s traffic hot spots in metro Atlanta

On Georgia interstates in the metro Atlanta area:

4 - 5 p.m. 1-285 west at GA 400 AND I-285 south (counterclockwise) at I-20 west

3 - 7 p.m. typical travel times with moderate traffic

Surface Streets:

2 - 3 p.m. Buckhead

3 - 4 p.m. Northwest Atlanta, Buckhead, Northeast Atlanta, Downtown, West Atlanta

4 - 5 p.m. Northwest Atlanta, Buckhead, Northeast Atlanta, Downtown, West Atlanta

5 - 6 p.m. Northeast Atlanta, East Atlanta

Other key metro Atlanta surface street traffic predictions

Northside Dr./Cobb Pkwy & Peachtree Pkwy : Heavier-than-normal traffic expected from 2-5 p.m.

: traffic expected from 2-5 p.m. Roswell Rd : Anticipated to experience better-than-normal traffic flow from 2-7 p.m.

: Anticipated to experience traffic flow from 2-7 p.m. Jimmy Carter Blvd/Holcomb Bridge Rd : Normal conditions expected from 2-3 p.m., with heavier-than-normal traffic from 3-6 p.m.

: expected from 2-3 p.m., with traffic from 3-6 p.m. Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy/Veterans Memorial Hwy & Northside Dr./Metropolitan Pkwy : Normal from 2-3 p.m., heavier-than-normal from 3-5 p.m.

: from 2-3 p.m., from 3-5 p.m. Ponce De Leon Ave : Expected to flow better than usual from 2-7 p.m.

: Expected to flow from 2-7 p.m. Moreland Ave : Improved flow expected from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., with normal conditions from 4-5 p.m.

: Improved flow expected from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., with from 4-5 p.m. Memorial Dr. : Heavier-than-normal traffic anticipated from 5-6 p.m., with normal conditions from 2-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

: traffic anticipated from 5-6 p.m., with from 2-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tara Blvd: Expected to experience normal traffic from 2-7 p.m.

GDOT tips for a safe Halloween

For drivers

Slow down and keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially in residential areas.

Keep your attention on the road and your surroundings by eliminating distractions.

For those who’ve been drinking or plan to drink; designate sober drivers and walking buddies and be prepared to call a taxi or rideshare service to get home safely.

For pedestrians

Use a flashlight while walking at night.

Always walk on a sidewalk if one is available.

See and be Seen. Make sure drivers see you and stop before walking in front of a vehicle.

Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.

Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well-lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.

Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Don’t let friends or family walk alone after drinking. Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

More recommendations

Use 511GA as a resource

Plan – Expect increased traffic on your usual route during Halloween night. Utilize the 511GA app to explore alternative routes.

Monitor Traffic Incidents – Halloween night, like any other night, can experience various road incidents. Stay informed about local traffic issues using the 511GA app. The service operates 24/7. Dial 511 for roadside assistance and additional travel information. In the event you need roadside assistance, stay in your vehicle buckled up until assistance arrives.

Activate Drive Mode –the “do not disturb” feature on your phone to help motorists stay focused for navigating nights with heavy pedestrian traffic. Avoid distractions and ensure safe driving by eliminating phone usage.



