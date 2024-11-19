Gwinnett County Police Department hosting child seat check

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Community Affairs Section and the Georgia Department of Health are hosting a Child Passenger Seat Checkup at Santa Fe Mall at 3750 Venture Drive in Duluth. near the Cinema 12 entrance on Friday, November 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., according to a media release.

Police say certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to teach parents and caregivers how to properly install car seats in their vehicles.

“Child safety is a top priority for Gwinnett County Police, and with proper seat installation, the risk of serious injury can be greatly reduced,” the release stated. “This hands-on education ensures that families are using the right seat for their child’s age, weight, and height, and are equipped with the necessary skills to keep their young passengers safe on the road.”

No appointment is needed. Just bring your car seat, vehicle, and manuals.







