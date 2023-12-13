Gwinnett County high school grad named 1 of 25 ‘Rising Future Makers’ by AT&T

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A former metro Atlanta high school graduate has been recognized as one of AT&T’s 2023 Rising Future Makers.

AT&T’s ‘Dream in Black’ recently announced its 2023 winners and metro Atlanta’s own Ashley Bigbee has joined the prestigious group.

The showcase recognizes students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for their positive influence in their communities and campuses.

Bigbee is a proud 2022 graduate of Mountain View High School in Gwinnett County.

The rising future maker, has her own photography business, Bigbee Visuals.

“I started taking pictures my sophomore year of high school but didn’t get into photography from the business aspect until senior year. My long-term goal is to become a photojournalist and create my own magazine so I can combine my writing and images,” Bigbee said.

Bigbee, now a sophomore in college, has taken her creative talents to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). She is currently the photo editor and staff writer for the school’s newspaper, The Famuan, and a lead photographer for FAMU Athletics.

When asked how she felt about what it means to ‘Dream in Black’, Bigbee had this to say: “To be the only person from FAMU who’s part of the RFM Class of 2023 still shocks me. I’m a first-generation college student, so having such a great opportunity like this to help me with making connections, helping build up my photography career, and overall just allowing me to be in an environment with other Black students who have that same passion for what they pursue.”

She said she’s excited about what the upcoming school year and the Rising Future Makers program have in store for her.

Each student will receive $5,000, a 5G-enabled tablet with one year of AT&T service, among other gifts.

The AT&T Rising Future Makers Showcase will be held in Dallas, Texas on Friday.





