Gwinnett County establishes new special victims unit

GWINNET COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County has established a new team to better serve victims of sensitive misdemeanor offenses.

The Gwinnett County Special Victims Unit will include an assistant solicitor general, investigators, victim advocates, and trial assistants. The unit allows the office to triage sensitive cases--like sex crimes, stalking, and prostitution more efficiently.

It’s designed to address the unique challenges these cases present, especially those involving teens. The Gwinnett County solicitor general says the unit enhances the office’s legal response and reaffirms its commitment to compassionate and effective justice.

The new team will also serve as the primary point of contact for all animal cruelty and neglect cases prosecuted in Gwinnett County state court.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.

