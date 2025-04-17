Gwinnett Co. Fire crews reunite with mother, girl they helped save in 2016

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services recently had a heartwarming reunion with a woman and her daughter that crews saved after the mother had a medical emergency during her pregnancy in 2016.

According to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, in the early morning hours of April 11, 2016, Station 1 crews responded to a 26-year-old pregnant woman who was experiencing a medical emergency.

The woman was in the process of delivering her then 31-week-old baby at the time. On the way to the hospital, officials say the crew performed CPR and lifesaving measures before transferring care to hospital staff.

Nearly nine years later, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials say they reunited with the mother and her daughter, Charlotte.

Charlotte’s mother shared that Charlotte is “thriving” and ranks No. 1 in her class.

“Witnessing and understanding the profound impact this call had on their lives was incredibly moving. This is the reason we train,” Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials said. “Thank you to our firefighter/paramedics who were ready to jump into action that morning and save a life that day.”