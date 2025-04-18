Gov. Kemp orders flags at half-staff to honor South Fulton police officer killed in crash

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a South Fulton police officer who died in a crash earlier this week.

Gov. Kemp says flags at the State Capitol and throughout Fulton County will be flown at half-staff for Lt. Helio Garcia.

Investigators say Lt. Garcia was driving on Flat Shoals Road when another car veered into his lane and struck his patrol vehicle head-on. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“As we pray each day for the safety of all our courageous law enforcement officers, the entire state of Georgia continues to mourn the loss of Lt. Helio Garcia,” Gov. Kemp said. “In honor of his life of service, flags at the State Capitol and across Fulton County will be lowered on Monday, April 21.”

As we pray each day for the safety of all our courageous law enforcement officers, the entire state of Georgia continues to mourn the loss of Lt. Helio Garcia. In honor of his life of service, flags at the State Capitol and across Fulton County will be lowered on Monday, April… pic.twitter.com/Xs7BwQc7jr — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 18, 2025

In a statement released earlier this week, South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows described Garcia as more than a colleague; “He was family. Lieutenant Garcia served this department and this city with honor and distinction, and we will carry his memory with us in every shift, every call, and every act of service.”

The driver of the other vehicle was also injured in the crash.