Going to see UGA play Tennessee this weekend? You might run into Dolly Parton

ATLANTA — If you plan on making the trek to Knoxville this weekend to cheer on the Dawgs, you might just run into a country music legend.

And apologies to UGA fans in advance -- Dolly Parton posted a video on Instagram Monday saying she “can’t wait to cheer on @vol_football this Saturday!”

Parton said she will be at Neyland Stadium to watch the game on Saturday, which is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

“In September, Parton and Tennessee athletics announced a partnership that included a co-branded merchandise line, as well as an exclusive Vols edition of Parton’s new album ‘Rockstar’ that includes a live version of Parton singing ‘Rocky Top,’” The Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

“My East Tennessee roots run deep, and I am so proud to be partnering with the Vols on a line of merchandise,” Parton said in a news release at the time. “I’ve performed ‘Rocky Top’ so many times live in my concerts through the years, and I know how much that song means to Vols fans.”

During a press conference Monday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said he was not “aware that she was going to be attending the game.”

He added, “My parents were fans of Grand Ole Opry.”

©2023 Cox Media Group