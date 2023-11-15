Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation releases ‘2024 Places in Peril’ list

Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation releases ‘2024 Places in Peril’ list iStock/Kruck20

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its top 10 list of the places in peril around the state.

According to The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the list is published annually to “draw attention to parts of the state’s heritage in danger of disappearing.”

The AJC’s Bo Emerson adds that the list focuses on “10 significant sites of Georgia history, though there are many more in need of care.”

W. Wright Mitchell, president and CEO of the trust, tells The AJC that spotlighting these landmarks has led to some success stories. One of those ‘wins’ was the Eleanor Roosevelt School in Warm Springs, which received a $700,000 grant from the National Park Service. “Another was the Kit Jones, a century-old ship, that was restored and will become the new centerpiece for a park in Darien,” Emerson writes.

Despite these successes, Emerson points out there have also been losses. “Glenridge Hall in Sandy Springs, built in 1929 on 400 acres of farm land, was a remarkable private residence,” Emerson reports. “Restored by the family, it was on the National Register of Historic Places and the Places in Peril list, but eventually was sold to a developer, who demolished it and built townhomes.” Read more here.

Here are Georgia’s Top 10 ‘places in peril’ for 2024:

  • Atlanta Constitution building, downtown Atlanta
  • Broad Avenue Elementary, Albany
  • Cedar Grove, Martinez
  • Church of the Good Shepherd, Thomasville
  • Grace Baptist Church, Darien
  • Hogg Hummock, Sapelo Island
  • Old First Baptist Church, Augusta
  • Pine Log Mountain, Bartow County
  • Piney Grove Cemetery, Buckhead
  • Sugar Valley Consolidated School, Gordon County

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!