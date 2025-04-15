Georgia tax deadline extended to May 1

While the federal tax deadline falls on April 15 for most Americans, Georgia residents have been granted an extension until May 1 due to a federal disaster declaration following Hurricane Helene.

But IRS officials say that doesn’t mean taxpayers should wait to take action, especially if they need more time.

IRS spokesperson Stacy Engle urges Georgia filers to submit any extension requests electronically by April 15, even though their tax return deadline is later. “For the extension, you can’t get an electronic version after April 15th no matter when your deadline is,” Engle said. “After that, in order to get the extension, Georgia filers would have to do that on paper.”

It’s important to note that tax payments are still due by May 1, whether or not you file for an extension. Failing to pay on time can result in penalties and interest.

Georgia is one of several states granted the May 1 extension as part of hurricane-related relief efforts.

To avoid last-minute issues, the IRS recommends filing or requesting an extension as soon as possible.

For more information, visit IRS.gov.