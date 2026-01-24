State leaders warn Georgians to stay in place Saturday into Monday due to winter storm

ATLANTA — As officials continue preparing for the winter storm that could be the most significant ice storm Georgia has seen since 2014, the Georgia State Operations Center is officially activated, allowing for clear communication across agencies during the winter storm.

Officials are clear in their message that Georgians need prepare for the storm, stay in place and make sure to be off the roads by 6 p.m. on Saturday as crews continue brining the roads.

“By 6 p.m., we recommend that you be in place and you plan to stay there for the next 48 hours. Stay off the roads tonight, tomorrow, and Monday morning,” Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Lamb said.

“This is not a snow event, this is an ice event,” said Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry.

Lamb says state agencies, emergency officials and leaders are collaborating together.

“We look at the task at hand, we used the State of Emergency to cross some non-traditional roles that we have in the past to make sure that we have the most effective response to Georgians in need,” Lamb said. “We’re surrounded by collaborators. When you think about SOC, think about all the necessary stakeholders coming together and being in one place.”

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency says freezing rain is expected to fall Saturday night, which could lead to ice forming on roads, trees, and power lines across parts of the state.

Earlier this week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency. On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning in effect in Georgia until Monday at 10 a.m.

State meteorologist Will Langston said it is better to be safe than sorry.

“Even if what you’re seeing online, on social media or on your weather app may indicate that it’s safe to drive, its just not worth taking a risk with this system,” said Langston.