Georgia Senate approves bill to allow sports betting – with crucial amendment

Along a 35 to 15 vote, the Georgia Senate has approved a bill to allow sports betting, with an amendment requiring “voters” to have a say.

The bill now moves to the House for approval.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones issued a statement, saying he was “proud of the bi-partisan effort in the Senate.”

Jones added, “We are one step closer to providing tens of millions of dollars to education funding for the next generations of Georgia.”

The betting would be under the oversight of the Georgia lottery commission.

Proceeds would go to Pre-K and the HOPE Scholarship.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story

©2024 Cox Media Group