Georgia ranks among top 4 states for most French fries consumed annually, new survey says

GEORGIA — It seems we love our French fries here in Georgia.

A new survey from Talker Research ranks Georgia among the top four states for most French fries consumed each year.

It finds people in Alabama, Georgia, and Maryland consume about 20 pounds of fries each year.

Virginia leads the country with an average of 21 pounds of fries eaten each year. That’s a visit to the drive-thru every two or three days.

Overall, Americans eat 5.5 billion pounds of fries each year.