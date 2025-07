Georgia ranks among top 10 states for business in 2025

Atlanta continues to experience significant development and growth, with key projects like the Atlanta BeltLine and Centennial Yards transforming the metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA, GA — Georgia ranks among the top 10 states for business in 2025, according to new rankings from CNBC.

North Carolina was named the best state for business.

Georgia comes in at #7 on the list ranking high for infrastructure and workforce.

However, we got an “F” though for quality of life.

Massachusetts is 2025’s most improved state.

Alaska finishes last.