Georgia officials warn of southern pine beetle surge

ATLANTA — The Georgia Forestry Commission is warning property owners that this could be another active year for the destructive southern pine beetle, with high early population counts reported in parts of metro Atlanta.

Paul McDaniel with the Georgia Forestry Commission says surveillance traps have detected elevated beetle activity in several counties. “Some of the biggest counties around the metro area that have had high numbers of southern pine beetles were Carroll and Paulding County,” McDaniel said. “But even so, with surrounding counties such as Polk, had some higher counts as well.”

Southern pine beetles are among the most destructive forest pests in the Southeast, capable of potential widespread damage. “Southern pine beetles can sometimes wipe out 10–20 acres in one year on one piece of property,” McDaniel explained.

Since the 1970s, infestations have led to more than $270 million in timber losses across Georgia.

The first signs of an infestation may include what looks like popcorn-sized resin on the tree bark, or in more advanced cases, dead pine trees.

McDaniel urges landowners to contact a forestry expert at the first sign of trouble.

