Georgia grown peaches will be exported to Mexico again

ATLANTA, GA — For the first time in nearly three decades, Georgia grown peaches are being exported to Mexico.

The country has had strict import restrictions on peaches produced in the southeastern US since 1994 due to pest concerns.

Now, new electronic cold-pasteurization technology means 42,000lbs of Georgia peaches can be sent to Mexico.

State Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says that this is an important step forward in opening more markets for Georgia producers.