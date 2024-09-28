Gov. Kemp: 17 deaths reported, more than half a million without power in Georgia due to hurricane

VALDOSTA, Ga. — On Saturday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp provided updates after Hurricane Helene caused extensive damage, flooding and multiple deaths across Georgia.

Gov. Kemp, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, and several other state leaders and authorities to survey the damage caused by the storm.

“We’re dealing with flash flooding, and believe it or not, mud slides, and avalanches up in the northern part of our state,” Gov. Kemp said.

Gov. Kemp said a firefighter from Blackshear, a 27-year-old Georgia mother and her 1-month old twin boys, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl are among the 17 Georgians who died. There are more than 40 deaths reported in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Gov. Kemp.

There are 140 blockages on state routes across Georgia due to the storm.

Russell McMurry, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Transportation said he expects that number to increase.

There are many crews working to clear roadways and Gov. Kemp said its going to take several days for crews to repair the “thousands” of broken traffic signals across Georgia.

There are 175 Georgia national guard troops on the ground and 800 across the state and that number is expected to grow.

“Kim Greene, CEO of Georgia Power says over half a million are still without power in our state,” said Kemp. “I want to thank the thousands of men and women working as hard as they can to get power back on.”

Sen. Ossoff will tour areas impacted by the heavy rain and strong winds before joining volunteers at a food and supply distribution event.

According to the senator’s office, he’ll be joined by Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, leaders from the city and Lowndes County and volunteers from the American Red Cross at 12:30 p.m. at the Second Harvest of South Georgia on Harbin Circle.

Helene officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm and strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday evening.

After making landfall, the storm weakened in strength and has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Helene weakened into a post-tropical cyclone on Friday evening.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a Public Health Emergency for Georgia “to address the health impacts of Hurricane Helene.”