Georgia-Florida football game to be played in Atlanta in 2026, Tampa in 2027

ATLANTA — The Georgia-Florida football game has a new home for 2026 and 2027.

The game, affectionately called the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2026 and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in 2027, according to multiple reports.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Florida head coach Billy Napier both confirmed news during a weekly SEC coaches conference call.

Typically played in Jacksonville, the game needed to find a home for 2026 and 2027 while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game has been played in Jacksonville every year since the 1930s. Only two games since then have been played outside of Jacksonville: 1994 and 1995 when the stadium was being built. During those seasons, the teams played one game in Gainesville and one game in Athens.

Georgia has won six of the last seven matchups. This year’s game will air live on Channel 2 at 3:30 p.m.