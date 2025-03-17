Georgia Film Week celebrates 30 years of filmmaking, filmmakers, and achievements in Georgia

GEORGIA FILM INDUSTRY
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — This week is Georgia film week, with events focusing on successful aspects of the state’s entertainment industry every day of the week.

Each day this week will showcase a single part of Georgia’s film industry. It starts with Legacy Day reflecting on 30 years of Georgia production partnership’s impact on Georgia’s film industry.

Tuesday is Diversity in Film Day showcasing the importance of representation and inclusion in storytelling and industry leadership.

These days will be followed by Union/Workforce Appreciation Day and Legislative Day, to be capped with a grand finale event celebrating three decades of achievements with industry leaders, partners, and supporters.

The music, film, television, and digital media industry generated $2.6 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2024, contributing to a total of $11 billion over the past three fiscal years.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.

