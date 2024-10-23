Georgia among the 20 most haunted hotspots in the country

ATLANTA — Is Lake Lanier truly haunted? Does the ghost of an organist truly play at Fox Theatre?

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, people from all across the metro report hundreds of ghost sightings each year in Georgia. So much so, that Casinos.com has ranked Georgia at #11 for the most haunted hotspots in the USA.

Casinos.com said it monitored the number of ghost sightings per state over the last year through GhostsofAmerica.com and found that there were 1,057 ghost sightings in the Peach State over the last year.

Topping the list was Texas, with nearly 5,000 sightings. Coming in last was Kentucky, with 706.

If you want to read more about the ghost sightings across Georgia, CLICK HERE. Here is the Casinos.com list of the spookiest states.




