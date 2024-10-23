Georgia among the 20 most haunted hotspots in the country

Night landscape of sky and super moon with bright moonlight behind silhouette of tree branch. Serenity nature background. Outdoors at nighttime. Selective focus

Super blue moon FILE PHOTO: Moon (zef art - stock.adobe.com)

ATLANTA — Is Lake Lanier truly haunted? Does the ghost of an organist truly play at Fox Theatre?

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, people from all across the metro report hundreds of ghost sightings each year in Georgia. So much so, that Casinos.com has ranked Georgia at #11 for the most haunted hotspots in the USA.

Casinos.com said it monitored the number of ghost sightings per state over the last year through GhostsofAmerica.com and found that there were 1,057 ghost sightings in the Peach State over the last year.

Topping the list was Texas, with nearly 5,000 sightings. Coming in last was Kentucky, with 706.

If you want to read more about the ghost sightings across Georgia, CLICK HERE. Here is the Casinos.com list of the spookiest states.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!