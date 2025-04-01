GDOT will suspend lane closures on I-20 for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Masters

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: A detailed view of the 18th hole flag during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GA — Golfing fans are focused on Augusta over the next couple of weeks.

Players are practicing for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which runs Wednesday to Saturday.

The Masters will take place at Augusta National next week.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures through April 14, since traffic is going to be much heavier than normal.

According to a press release, “Lane closures will be suspended on I-20 throughout the length of District 2 (from Covington to Augusta) and on I-520. All Georgia DOT projects in Columbia and Richmond Counties will have lane closure restrictions. Additionally, projects on major state routes leading to Augusta in Burke, Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, and McDuffie Counties will be affected.”