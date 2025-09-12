GDOT to close several major interstates this weekend for ongoing roadwork

ATLANTA — Patience and plenty of prior planning is advised for drivers navigating Atlanta highways this weekend.

Several sections of several of the city’s busiest interstates will have ongoing roadwork throughout the weekend at various hours and drivers should be prepared.

Natalie Dale with the Georgia Department of Transportation says the biggest impact will be with northbound and southbound repaving work on the downtown connector, but I-85 southbound at North Druid Hills, the top end perimeter, and I-285 on the east and west side near I-20 will also see closures and delays.

Dale says they’ll pause re-paving on the connector starting around 9AM on Saturday for the Tech-Clemson game traffic but will resume after the game.

Most work will be completed in time for the Monday morning commute.

Dale says they know people get frustrated, so allow extra time and check your map apps for ways to avoid backups.