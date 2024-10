Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

You may want to fil up your gas tank today. Georgia’s gas tax suspension ends at midnight tonight.

Prices at gas pumps across the state will jump about 32 cents per gallon as a result.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered that suspension about two weeks ago to help those relying on generators in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Residents in communities like Augusta and Valdosta spent an extended amount of time without power.

The average national price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.20 as of Monday.