Gas prices in Georgia increase after gas tax suspension ends

ATLANTA — Gas prices in Georgia have jumped back up after several weeks of relief.

As of Monday, the average gas price in Georgia was $2.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to data from AAA.

This average price in Georgia is 23 cents more than a week ago. On average, it costs Georgia drivers $43.95 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

This price increase coincides with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ending the gas tax suspension on Wednesday.

Kemp initially suspended the state gas tax when he declared an emergency after Hurricane Helene moved through the state.

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($3.05), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.01), and Brunswick ($3.00), while the least expensive Georgia metro markets are Augusta-Aiken ($2.88), Dalton ($2.87), and Gainesville ($2.86).