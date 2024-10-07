Gas prices in Georgia decrease after gas tax suspension

Gas Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Brie Olootu pumps gas at an Exxon Mobil gas station on June 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Gas prices are breaching record highs as demand increases and supply fails to keep up. There are now over 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon or higher. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Gas prices across Georgia have dropped precipitously in the last week, according to data from AAA.

This decrease in gas prices comes after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a gas tax suspension last week to help Georgians impacted by Hurricane Helene.

As of Monday, Georgians are paying an average of $2.74 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 23 cents less than a week ago, 35 cents less than a month ago and 44 cents last year.

The average national price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.17 as of Monday.

On average, it costs Georgia drivers an average price of $41.10 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Savannah ($2.83), Valdosta ($2.80), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.79, while the least expensive markets are Rome ($2.65), Dalton ($2.56), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.53).