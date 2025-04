ATLANTA — The price of regular unleaded gas has declined during the past week in Georgia.

Gas prices have dropped 7 cents to $2.97 per gallon.

That is 46 cents cheaper than this time in 2024.

The average gas price in metro Atlanta remains at $3.03 on Monday. Prices are a little higher during this time of year.

AAA experts say the decline is due to the over supply and less demand for gas this week.