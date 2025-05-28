Fulton County animal shelter over capacity, urgently seeking dog adoptions

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County officials are making an urgent plea for dog adoptions after a recent court impound order pushed the county’s animal shelter past capacity.

The shelter, operated by LifeLine Animal Project, is now housing more than 375 dogs well over its limit. To avoid the euthanasia of healthy animals, the shelter must place at least 73 dogs into adoptive or foster homes this week.

In response to the crisis, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees today at its location on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Officials say time is critical and are encouraging residents to consider adopting or fostering to help reduce overcrowding and save lives.

For more information on available dogs or how to foster, visit lifelineanimal.org.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story