Fulton County Animal Services seek adoptions for dogs in need

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Fulton County Animal Services has asked for the public’s help as they are over capacity for their targeted population of dogs.

Fulton County Animal Services officials say they are 33 dogs over capacity and are asking pet lovers to consider adopting or fostering to avoid them being put on a massive “urgent list.”

Fulton County Animal Services say they “have a dog for every home—from playful puppies to sweet seniors.“ At risk doesn’t mean they’re broken or dangerous, it means they’re declining in the shelter environment mentally, emotionally, or physically, officials add.

Puppies and younger dogs usually struggle the most, however, but no dog is immune—age and time don’t guarantee resilience.

If you’re unable to adopt, fostering is “completely free” and you will be provided with everything needed.

Fulton County Animal Services are located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. NW in Atlanta and will remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.