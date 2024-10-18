Fuel Fest: Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker bringing ‘Fast and Furious’ to life at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Fuel Fest comes to Atlanta Tyrese Gibson (left), Karyn Greer (center) and Cody Walker (right)

ATLANTA — If you’re a fan of fast cars or love the “Fast and Furious” franchise, there’s an event happening at Atlanta Motor Speedway that’s just for you.

Fuel Fest 2024 is coming to metro Atlanta on Saturday.

Actor Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, the brother of late actor Paul Walker, spoke about looking forward to the event.

Fuel Fest is combination of a car show and music festival. It will feature over 700 cars and trucks along with live drifting and drag racing.

“I’m so proud of this very specific thing, like the level of diversity and fun and the amount of passionate people that feels like I got this passion for cars,” Gibson explained.

“This is not one of them boring car shows where cars are parked. Cars are really in motion,” he added.

The Fuel Fest events started about six years ago and has gone across the country and around the globe.

Walker said it was a way to feel connected with his brother Paul, who died in a car accident in 2013, and keep the legacy of his charity going.

“Fuel Fest came to be after after Paul’s passing, but, the whole catalyst, the whole idea behind Fuel Fest was to create a fun, a fun environment, a fun event that would benefit his charity, which is known as Reach Out Worldwide,” Walker said.

He said that the Fuel Fest events have generated more than $500,000 for Reach Out Worldwide.

This year’s event in Atlanta will donate part of the earnings to hurricane relief efforts across the Southeast in wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The gates open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. Children 12 and under get in for free.