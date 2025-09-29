Free express lane use for electric vehicles comes to an end in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Drivers of electric and alternative fuel vehicles in Metro Atlanta are facing new rules as a federal exemption for free express lane use ends.

The change means electric vehicles and qualifying hybrids will no longer be able to use the I-85 Peach Pass lanes for free. Starting Tuesday, drivers of those vehicles will need to pay the toll unless they are carpooling with three or more people and have verified their status through the Peach Pass app.

The expiration also affects some of the region’s HOV lanes. Electric vehicles, which have been allowed to use them regardless of occupancy, will now be required to carry at least two people, the same rule that applies to other cars.

The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) has been alerting Peach Pass customers ahead of the deadline, which was set under a 2015 federal act signed by then President Barack Obama.

The exemption officially ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 29, 2025. More information is available at PeachPass.com/AFV-Certification.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story