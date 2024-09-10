Freddie Freeman’s son attends first baseball game since hospitalization for rare condition

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 05: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers acknowledges applause from fans at the plate as he returns to the lineup after missing games to be with his son and family who was hospitalized during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on August 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back one of its biggest fans to Dodger Stadium over the weekend.

Freddie Freeman’s son Max attended his first game since he was hospitalized for a rare condition last month.

Freeman’s wife Chelsea shared photos of Max and his brothers, Charlie and Brandon, sitting in one of the Dodger boxes on Saturday. The family also invited Max’s nurses and doctors to join them.

“Last night was Max’s first game back at Dodger Stadium!!! 💙 Swipe left to see Max’s team of Doctors and Nurses. We teamed up with the @dodgers to give them a very special night. It was soooo good to see them and for them to see Max doing so well. @chocchildrens PICU team is truly incredible. I am forever grateful to them for treating Max like their own. They took him from critical to the healthy boy he is today. Words can never describe how grateful I am for them. One of my favorite nights ever.”

Max Freeman was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition that causes the immune system to attack the nerves and can cause, numbness or paralysis.

His parents rushed him to the hospital, where he spent several days in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Max is now back home and doing physical therapy exercises. Freeman said his son is expected to make a full recovery, but it could take some time.