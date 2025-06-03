Former manager Fredi Gonzales returns to the Braves

ATLANTA, GA — A familiar face is returning to the Braves.
The Atlanta Braves announced that it is bringing back former manager Fredi Gonzales.
He’ll be taking the position of third-base coach.
He will be replacing Matt Tuiasosopo, who is moving on to become the team’s minor-league infield coordinator.
