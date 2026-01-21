Former Atlanta Braves great elected to MLB Hall of Fame

ATLANTA - OCTOBER 23: Andruw Jones #25 of the Atlanta Braves bats during Game four of the 1996 World Series against the New York Yankees at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium on October 23, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Yankees defeated the Braves 8-6. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves great is headed to the MLB Hall of Fame.

Andruw Jones was announced as a MLB Hall of Famer on Tuesday.

Jones won 10 gold gloves during his 12-year tenure in Atlanta.

In his career, Jones hit .254 with 434 homers, 1,289 RBIS and had 152 stolen bases. He also was a five-time All-Star, and earned one Silver Slugger.

In addition to the Braves, Jones played for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas, and Chicago White Sox.