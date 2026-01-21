Former Atlanta Braves great elected to MLB Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Braves great is headed to the MLB Hall of Fame.
Andruw Jones was announced as a MLB Hall of Famer on Tuesday.
Jones won 10 gold gloves during his 12-year tenure in Atlanta.
In his career, Jones hit .254 with 434 homers, 1,289 RBIS and had 152 stolen bases. He also was a five-time All-Star, and earned one Silver Slugger.
In addition to the Braves, Jones played for the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas, and Chicago White Sox.
A Cooperstown-worthy resume for Andruw Jones! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gCH3u1XlpP— MLB (@MLB) January 20, 2026
Welcome to Cooperstown, @andruwjones25! pic.twitter.com/HKAvMfNOoC— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 20, 2026