Forestry experts predict vibrant leaf season in Georgia

ATLANTA — While fall is already here, Georgia’s forestry experts say the best leaf colors are still to come.

Ben Cobb with the Georgia Forestry Commission says while some leaves are already starting to turn in the state’s highest elevations, the peak display is still weeks away.

“The best fall colors are going to be most likely mid to late October,” Cobb explained, adding that metro Atlanta will see peak colors closer to mid-November.

Cobb rates this year’s season an “eight out of 10” for vibrancy, though weather could still play a role. “What we don’t want to really see is a period of really kind of cloudy wet weather or an extended period of warm and dry conditions,” he said. “Both of those types of conditions would make for a little bit of muted fall color season.”

For those planning fall trips, Cobb recommends several top spots for leaf viewing, including Vogel State Park near Blairsville, Unicoi State Park outside of Helen, Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, and Black Rock Mountain State Park in Rabun County.

Cobb says an early cold snap could trigger leaves to change a bit sooner, while a later one would push peak colors back slightly.

Either way, foresters expect a strong showing across Georgia this fall, just in time for what many call “leaf-peeping” season.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story