A Chick-Fil-A, the franchise fast food brand from which Trudy Cathy White derives her wealth.

ATLANTA, GA — Forbes annual list of the world’s wealthiest people includes some who live right here in Georgia.

Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank is on the list worth a whopping $9B.

Tyler Perry also makes the list. He’s worth $1.4B.

Zach McLeroy co-founded of Zaxby’s. He’s worth $1B.

The richest family in Georgia is the Truett Cathy family, the owners of Chick-Fil-A fast food chain. They are each worth approximately $10.8B, and collectively, they total a net worth of around $32.4B.