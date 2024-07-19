FEMA funds $19 million project for life-saving equipment in critical facilities in Georgia

ATLANTA — FEMA has awarded more than $19 million to Georgia to provide power generators to more than 40 counties throughout the state.

The funding will provide 157 fixed generators, 30 portable generators, two portable pumps and one transfer switch for critical facilities that provide services and functions essential to communities, particularly during and after a disaster.

“We are excited to partner with Georgia on a project that helps strengthen and enhance the state’s infrastructure,” said FEMA Region 4 Administrator Robert Samaan. “These generators will provide much-needed power to keep citizens safe during an emergency.”

The grant is funded by FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which encourages states and local governments to help communities develop projects that prevent, eliminate or reduce disaster-related damage.

“We are grateful to receive the funds that allow our communities to restore infrastructures due to natural disaster,” said Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Chris Stallings. “The grant will also help our residents prepare for future emergencies.”

FEMA marked 2024 as the Year of Resilience to reinforce President Biden’s commitment to putting people first and helping communities, families and businesses build climate resilience.

The President’s Investing in America agenda provides FEMA with nearly $7 billion to help communities proactively reduce their vulnerability to disasters.

Counties receiving the life-saving equipment include Appling, Baker, Bartow, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Chattooga, Colquitt, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Early, Echols, Floyd, Franklin, Grady, Hall, Haralson, Houston, Jenkins, Jones, Laurens, Macon-Bibb, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Screven, Stewart, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Turner, Walker, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White and Wilcox.

Georgia submitted its proposal for mitigation funds following Hurricane Michael in 2018.

FEMA is providing 75% of the cost share at $15 million and the remaining 25% will come from the state.

The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to the local governments