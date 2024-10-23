FDA issues Cymbalta recall

Ground cinnamon alert: The FDA said that elevated levels of lead have been detected in six brands of ground cinnamon spice at discount stores nationwide. (Grandbrothers/iStock )

A common antidepressant is being recalled by the Food and Drug Administration after it was found to contain a cancer-causing chemical.

More than 7,100 bottles of Cymbalta is being pulled by the FDA after the toxic chemical was discovered.

In addition to treat depression, the drug is also used to treat fibromyalgia and chronic pain that is related to muscles and bones.

The recall covers 7,107 bottles of duloxetine, the FDA said. The bottles include 500 delayed-release 20mg capsules. The lot number is 220128, with an expiration date of 12/2024.

The tainted bottles were distributed throughout the U.S. If you take Cymbalta, talk to your doctor.