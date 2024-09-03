Falcons name 4 team captains for upcoming season

ATLANTA — The Falcons have named their captains for the upcoming season.

Offensive tackle Jake Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, safety Jesse Bates and new quarterback Kirk Cousins will all have a C on their jersey this season.

Aside from the newly signed Cousins, all three were captains for the team last season.

Jarrett and Matthews are the team’s longest-tenured players, with Matthews joining the franchise in 2014 and Jarrett joining in 2015.

Atlanta enters 2024 with high expectations after making several major moves this offseason.

The Falcons kick off their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday.



