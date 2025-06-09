Emergency repairs continue on Buford-Spring Connector

ATLANTA, GA — Monday morning’s commute will be more congested than normal if you’re traveling north near the Buford-Spring Connector. But, the Georgia DOT says progress is being made on a crack on the Buford-Spring Connector.

One lane of the ramp from the Buford-Spring Connector to I-85 northbound is now open, allowing some traffic to slowly get past the work zone and onto I-85.

The ongoing work may occasionally force the temporary closure of that lane.

Orange barrels still block one other lane as crews continue with repairs.

The ramp was closed over the weekend after work began Friday night when DOT officials say drainage issues caused the bridge to start sinking and then crack.

Georgia DOT has not said when the work will be finished and all lanes re-open, so expect continued delays for the time being.