Duluth police seek help locating escaped goat dubbed ‘The Hooved Houdini’

File photo. Eventually, the officers cornered the goat, put a sheet over it and subdued it.

DULUTH, GA — Duluth police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a runaway goat that has been eluding capture and hopping fences across Gwinnett County.

The goat, affectionately nicknamed “The Hooved Houdini,” was last spotted near Albion Farm Road, and may be the same goat previously seen grazing in Suwanee and trotting along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Despite several sightings and attempts, officers have so far been unable to catch the animal.

It remains unclear where the goat came from or who it may belong to, but witnesses say it appears determined as if it has “somewhere very important to be.”

While the sightings have brought some light-hearted moments to the community, police emphasize that their goal is to safely capture the goat to ensure it doesn’t wander into traffic or become injured.

Anyone who sees the goat is urged not to approach or attempt to capture it. Instead, contact Gwinnett Animal Control with information about its location.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story