Dragon Con 2024: Parade route, who’s attending and costumes for Atlanta pop culture convention

Dragon Con 2023 Here are some more photos from Dragon Con 2023 in downtown Atlanta. Photos by Nelson Hicks .

ATLANTA — Dragon Con 2024 is here, Atlanta! One of the city’s largest conventions officially kicks off Thursday night and runs through Labor Day.

Dragon Con is one of the largest multi-media, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe.

It draws around 75,000 to 80,000 visitors every year.

Here’s what you need to know about one of Atlanta’s top traditions.

When and where is Dragon Con?

Dragon Con begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

The convention is hosted at five downtown Atlanta hotels: Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree and Courtland Grand. Dragon Con’s vendor hall, art show, comics, Pop Art Alley and nearly three acres of gaming will be available at AmericasMart buildings two and three.

You can click here for a full programming list.

When is the Dragon Con Parade?

The Dragon Con parade returns this year on Saturday, Aug. 31. Click here to see the parade route map.

It starts at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Peachtree Street and continues south on Peachtree, passing the intersections with Pine Street, Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard and John Portman Boulevard. At Andrew Young International Boulevard, the route turns left, travels a block and turns left again on Peachtree Center Avenue.

The parade ends in between the Atlanta Marriott Marquis and Hyatt hotels.

If you plan to attend, arrive early! Some fans will arrive a few hours before the parade begins to get a good spot.

Will your favorite celebrities, authors and artists be there?

The pop culture convention focusing on science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film in the universe includes lots of guests.