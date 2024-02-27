‘A Different World’ HBCU tour to kick off in Atlanta this week at AUC

ATLANTA — Class is about to be back in session for a group of friends from Hillman College.

Members from the cast of the hit 80′s series “A Different World” are reuniting for a tour at Historically Black Colleges and Universities “to make history on campuses that shaped the narrative of HBCU experiences.”

The “A Different World Tour” will kick off on Thursday at the Atlanta University Center which encompasses Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

Darryl M. Bell, Charnele Brown, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman and Sinbad are all expected for the tour that will feature panels and other events, People Magazine reported.

Producers Debbie Allen and Susan Fales are also expected to the part of the tour.

“We’re on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of ‘A Different World,’ we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes,” the tour’s website said.

So far, tour dates include Atlanta, Washington, DC and Montgomery, but more are expected to be added.

“A Different World” was a spinoff of “The Cosby Show,” that started in 1987 and ran for six seasons.

The series was centered around Denise Huxtable and her friends at the fictional Virginia HBCU, Hillman College.

Lisa Bonet, who played Denise Huxtable, left after the first season but the show continued for another five years.

“Future stars who appeared on the sitcom included Jada Pinkett Smith and Karen Malina White, among others,” People Magazine reported. “The show was consistently ranked first or second among Black viewers during most of its run, and is often cited as the defining reason as to why many decided to attend an HBCU.”

“Your participation in this tour helps raise scholarship funds, ensuring that more students can access the transformative experience of HBCUs,” the tour’s website said. “We’re not just telling a story; we’re rewriting the narrative.”

©2024 Cox Media Group