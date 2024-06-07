Did you feel that? Confirmed earthquake in Buford shakes up residents late Thursday night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — WSBTV received tips from viewers about an earthquake that shook up a couple of Buford residents late Thursday night.

In one video that was sent in, you can hear a loud explosion sound.

According to the USGS, there was a confirmed 2.3-5 km earthquake in Buford.

It was a very shallow earthquake with a depth of three miles.

Reports of feeling the earthquake are mainly limited to the south side of Lake Lanier.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damages following the earthquake.







