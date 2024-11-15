Delta unwraps its first ever holiday collection for SkyMiles members just in time for Christmas

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is unveiling its first ever holiday collection, a line of ornaments, sweaters, teddy bears, and other items all bearing the carrier’s name and triangular logo.

The collection was launched after a social media conversation last year among SkyMiles members who wanted a Delta Christmas tree ornament.

There are now ornaments in the shape of a boarding pass, a suitcase, and a Delta jet costing up to $27. There is also a $27 teddy bear who has a faux-leather flight jacket and goggles. The sweaters are available in red or blue with a price tag of $69.

Customers can only shop for those gifts using Delta’s inflight wi-fi and they have to be a member of its “SkyMiles “loyalty program.