Delta partners with Shake Shack to offer cheeseburgers at 35,000 feet

ATLANTA — You can get a tasty Shake Shack burger inside Atlanta’s airport and now you can order one for your meal if you’re flying Delta.

The Atlanta-based airline announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the burger chain so first-class passengers flying more than 900 miles can pre-select a Shake Shack Cheeseburger as their meal option.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” said Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service.

“You can customize your burger to create the signature ShackBurger, with toppings like tomato, lettuce, and Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce, all served on the side. The meal also features chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie reminiscent of Shack Attack flavors from some of the brand’s dessert offerings,” a news release from Delta said.

The burger option will start Dec. 1 with flights from Boston and then will expand across the country throughout 2025.

You will be able to order the burgers via pre-select and will be able to order them through the Fly Delta app.